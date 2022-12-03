GFA releases statement on Black Stars World Cup 2022 exit

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have released a statement to apologise to fans of the Black Stars following their elimination from the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
The Black Stars lost 2-0 to Uruguay in their final Group H encounter at Al Janoub stadium.
The result means that Ghana will have to wait for another edition of the World Cup to see if they can make history at the Mundial.
The GFA "believe valuable lessons have been learnt from our qualification and participation in the tournament and aim to continue with the positives going into the future."
The Ghana Football Association is extremely grateful to the government, the Ghanaian people, the football family, corporate Ghana, our esteemed sponsors and supporters for their unflinching, unwavering and unalloyed support during the Black Stars FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign.
We regret our inability to progress to the knockout phase of the competition and offer our profound apologies to the government, the people of Ghana and all stakeholders across the globe.
We believe that valuable lessons have been learnt from our qualification and participation in the tournament and aim to continue with the positives going into the future.
The Ghana Football Association would in due course inform all stakeholders about any further developments concerning the Black Stars.