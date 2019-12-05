GFA to abrogate StarTimes deal?, invites bids for its TV media rights

Reports suggest that the Ghana Football Association is set to abrogate its contract with Africa’s top Pay TV service provider StarTimes.
According to our sources, StarTimes want to take out some projects like the pitches they are to construct across the regions in the earlier contract but the two parties couldn't come to a compromise.
A release by the GFA on Thursday morning stated that they have opened bids from media organisations for the television broadcast rights for the following competitions.
a. Ghana Premier League;
b. Division One League;
c. Women's Premier League;
d. FA Cup;
e. Women’s FA Cup.
Bidders are allowed to bid for all the marketing assets listed above or any combination of the assets.
Deadline for the submission of bids is 5pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
All complete bids must be addressed to the General Secretary of the GFA before the deadline.
Transparency Note
The GFA wishes to inform the general public since coming into office of the new Executive Council, media organisations have submitted proposals to the GFA.
GFA INVITES BIDS FOR ITS RADIO MEDIA RIGHTS
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is inviting bids from media organisations for the radio broadcast rights/partnership for the following competitions:
