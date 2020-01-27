GFA to announce partnership deal with STC

The Ghana Football Association are to announce a partnership deal with the State Transport Corporation (STC).
The deal when announced will see the Ghanaian Transport company render services to referees to and back from match venues as part of the GFA effort to reduce the challenges match officials face during matchdays.
READ ALSO: GFA confirm date for second transfer window of 2019/20 Ghana Premier League ...
This was made known by GFA President Kurt Okraku during the maiden meet the press series held at Exim Bank Auditorium in Accra on Monday, January 27.
“The GFA will soon announce a deal with transport giants STC to ensure referees are provided transportation to and fro match venues,” he said.
This intervention when it finally comes to fruition will form part of measures put in place by the GFA to improve the welfare and working conditions of Ghanaian referees.
It is believed that when the financial burdens of referees are eased, it will aid them to exhibit strict professionalism and conduct themselves in a manner that doesn’t impugn the integrity of the game.
Kurt Okraku further revealed that the GFA had disbursed GHc300,000 to the Referees Association of Ghana, before the start of the 2019/2020 season as part payment of debt owed by the previous administration.