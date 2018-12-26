Ghana Football 2018: Top seven(7) shocks

Ghana Football has experienced some shocking moments and results in 2018. PrimeNewsGhana sports recaps on the top seven shocks in the year under review.
7. Asante Kotoko vs CARA Brazzaville: On 11th, February 2018, Asante Kotoko locked horns with CARA Brazzaville in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup game in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The Porcupine Warriors narrowly defeated the Congolese side but there was an absolute shocker that transpired in the game. The referee on the day awarded five penalties which is more or less unprecedented in the history of Ghana football. With the penalties, four were granted to Kotoko but the Kumasi-based club spurned three and netted one which is surprising. Sadick Adams, Amos Frimpong, and Baba Mahama squandered theirs. CARA, on the other hand, also wasted theirs as Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan produced a quality save to deny the Congolese side from the spot.
6. Liberty Professionals vs AshantiGold: On 11th, April 2018, Liberty Professionals ended AshantiGold's unbeaten streak in the Ghana Premier League by a narrow 1-0 victory at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park. An injury-time strike from Elvis Baffour Kyei was enough to see off the Miners. The shocking aspect was that the Scientific Soccer Lads were on a poor run of form with just two wins of their last six fixtures in the premier league (W2 D1 L3) whiles the league leaders, Ashgold, under the tutelage of CK Akonnor were the only unbeaten side prior to the encounter (W5 D1 L0).
5. Aduana Stars Vs AS Vita Club: On 18th July 2018, Aduana Stars defeated AS Vita Club in the group phase of the CAF Confederations Cup in Dormaa. The Dormaa-based side, at the particular point in time, nervously needed a win to boost their chances of progressing to the next stage of the competition and they indeed proved doubters wrong prior to the match, following concerns whether the Ogya boys were fit enough due to the halt of the local league. The surprising aspect was the scoreline as many expected the team to at most secure a point following the halt of the local league as well as the pedigree of the opposition. AS Vita Club are giants on the African continent. Ultimately, the Congolese side made it to the finals of the Competiton but were beaten by Raja Casablanca, who were coincidentally in the same group.
4.Hearts of Oak Vs Inter Allies: On 11th, November 2018, Hearts of Oak were defeated 2-1 by Inter Allies on the 107th birthday Anniversary of the Phobians. Alex Aso and Victorien Adje Adebayor gave Inter Allies a two-goal lead before Tony Quayson pulled one back as the game ended 2-1. The defeat was shameful and shocking because many expected the Phobians to mark their anniversary with a win and lift the trophy but they failed to achieve that feat.
3. U-17 WWC: Ghana Vs Mexico: On 25th, November 2018, Mexico booted Ghana out of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after coming out on top of a penalty shootout. They beat the Black Maidens 4-2 on penalties as the match finished 2-2 at the end of the 90 minutes. The expectation was extremely high on the Black Maidens following their excellent performance as they were the only team to attain a 100% record in the group phase, three matches, three wins, ten goals scored.
