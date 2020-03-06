Ghana forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom ruled out of Sudan doubleheader

Construction of National Cathedral begins today President Akufo-Addo will today Thursday, March 5, 2020, break the ground to…

Senegal confirms second coronavirus case A second person in Senegal has tested positive for coronavirus, the country's…

Coronavirus: What misinformation has spread in Africa? As cases of the coronavirus increase around the world, there's been a flurry of…

Coronavirus: California declares emergency after death California has declared a state of emergency after announcing its first…