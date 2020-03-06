Ghana forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom ruled out of Sudan doubleheader

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom will not be part of the Black Stars squad to take on Sudan after suffering an injury.
The Red Star Belgrade attacker suffered the injury while playing for his outfit in their goalless stalemate against Partizan Belgrade on Sunday.
The Ghanaian international lasted only 34 minutes before being replaced by Aleksa Vukanovic. According to reports, he will be spending a month on the treatment table.
READ ALSO:CK Akonnor reveals why he snubbed Justice Blay in maiden Black Stars call up
The news comes as a blow to him as he was named in C.K Akonnor's squad for the doubleheader against Sudan and was about to make a return to the senior national team of Ghana after a two-year absence.
Ghana will play Sudan on March 27 in Cape Coast before the second leg in Omdurman three days later.
CK Akonnor's squad below:
GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Razak Abalora, (Azam FC, Tanzania) Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak)
DEFENDERS: Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Gideon Mensah (Zulte Waregem, Belgium) Nicholas Opoku (Amiens, France), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Habib Mohammed (Asante Kotoko)
MIDFIELDERS: Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning, China), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina, Italy), Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (Paderborn, Germany), Tariq Fosu (Brentford FC, England), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC, Saudi Arabia), Andre Ayew (Swansea City, England)
FORWARDS: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Ra’anana, Israel), Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars)