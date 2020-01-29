Ghana international Nicholas Opoku joins French side Amiens from Udinese

Ghana international Nicholas Opoku has completed a loan move to French side Amiens from Udinese, the Ligue 1 outfit announced.
The joins the French side from Udinese on loan till the end of the 2019-20 season with the Ligue 1 outfit, having an option to make the transfer permanent.
Nicholas Opoku made 22 appearances in all competitions for Udinese since joining from Tunisian giants Club African in 2018.
Amiens SC announced the signing of the Ghanaian defender on their official website.
Amiens SC is happy to announce the arrival of Nicholas Opoku from Udinese!
The Ghanaian defender and international joined Amiens SC in the form of a 6-month loan with an option to buy.
Born on November 8, 1997 in Kumasi, Ghana, Nicholas has worn the jerseys of Berekum Chelsea (Ghana), Club Africain (Tunisia) and most recently Udinese (Italy). He has 7 games and 514 minutes played this season with the Serie A club.
We wish him much success under our Amiens colors!
Welcome Nicholas!
The 22-year-old is a member of Ghana's national team the Black Stars. He missed the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last year due to injury.