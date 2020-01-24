Ghana international Raphael Dwamena undergoes successful heart surgery

Ghana international Raphael Dwamena has undergone a successful heart surgery to correct a career threatening pulmonary setback.
The lanky striker suffered a career threatening heart injury that saw his career truncated by the medial department of Spanish side Real Zaragoza.
A successful surgery on his heart has however raised hopes around the Ghanaian forward with an imminent return to the pitch expected before the end of the year.
Raphael Dwamena was tipped by the pundits of the game to blossom into a national star until his sudden medic woes.
An official statement is expected from the camp of Dwamena on his return date.
In October last year, Spanish second-tier side Real Zaragoza has announced that its Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena has suffered a 'health problem' which prevents him from engaging in sports at the moment.
It was the second major health scare that Dwamena has suffered during his professional career.
It would be recalled that in August 2017, his then club FC Zürich had agreed a £10 million fee with English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion for the transfer of Dwamena.
He was set to join Brighton subject to passing a medical, obtaining a work permit and international clearance, however the deal fell through after Dwamena reportedly failed his medical due to a heart condition. He instead, remained an FC Zürich player.
At the time, FC Zürich maintained that the deviation detected "has been judged as being neither harmful to health nor compromising the performance of a top athlete".
Source: 442gh.com