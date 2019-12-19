Ghana maintains spot in latest FIFA ranking

Ghana maintained its 47th spot in the world for the month of December, FIFA announced on Thursday.
The Black Stars could not improve the 1439 points accumulated in the previous month as they end the year as the 47th best team in the world.
On the continental level, the Black Stars still remained sixth place, behind Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco respectively.
Ghana began the year on the 52nd place in a global rankings and 6th in the African rankings.
On the global level, Belgium are the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking’s ‘Team of the Year’ for the second successive time after a record-breaking year on the global ladder.
World champions France and Brazil also remain in second and third, the positions they held in December 2018 with England and Uruguay making up the top 5.