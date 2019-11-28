Ghana up four places in latest FIFA Rankings

Ghana have moved up by four places on the latest FIFA World Ranking.
Announced on Thursday, November's release sees the Black Stars climb from 51nd to the 47th spot, with an accompanying increase in total accumulated points from 1426 to 1439.
On continental level, the Black Stars have also descended by one spot from seventh to sixth, behind Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco respectively.
Ghana gained four places in the ranking after their outstanding performance in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with double victory over South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.
Belgium remains top of the overall rankings with the top 5 remaining unchanged and there is only one change in the top ten, with Croatia (6th, up 1) climbing for the second successive edition at the expense of Portugal (7th, down 1).
The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 19 December 2019.
