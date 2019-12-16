PrimeNewsGhana

Ghana Premier League fixtures announced, Hearts hosts Chelsea as Kotoko face Eleven Wonders

By Vincent Ashitey

The Ghana Premier League kicks off on the weekend of 27-29 December 2019 at match venues across the country.

  • Weekend matches may be played on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays or
  • Midweek matches may be played on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays.
  • Matches may be played during mornings, mid-afternoons or evenings depending on kick-off times agreed with Television Partners.

Here are a few highlights to keep in your diaries so you don’t miss out on this season’s action:

  • Season Openers

Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC will both kick-off their seasons at home. Accra Hearts of Oak SC will play against Berekum Chelsea FC with Asante Kotoko SC also set to face Eleven Wonders FC.

  • Travel and See Matchday

The Red Army, Asante Kotoko SC will storm Tarkwa to renew their rival with Medeama SC whilst the Phobians storms Sogakope as guests of Giant-killers, WAFA on Matchday 4.

  • Super Sunday

Hearts of Oak will host arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in Accra on Matchday 6.

Matchday 6 will also see Berekum Chelsea playing Aduana Stars FC in a Bono Derby.

  • Ashanti-Derby

Asante Kotoko SC will host Ashantigold SC in an Ashanti Regional Derby in Matchday 10. Who rules the Ashanti Region?

  • Fanti Derby

Elmina Sharks FC will face Ebusua Dwarfs FC in an all-fante clash to determine the Central Region kings on Matchday 11.

  • Landlords of Accra

Accra Hearts of Oak SC face Great Olympics FC while Liberty Professionals FC lock horns with Inter Allies FC on Matchday 14.

  • In enemy territory

Asante Kotoko SC travels to Accra to play Inter Allies FC hosts while Accra Hearts of Oak SC visits Kumasi to play King Faisal on Matchday 15  

  • Kumasi Derby

Can King Faisal FC rule Kumasi when they play home against Asante Kotoko SC to end the first round of matches?

 

 