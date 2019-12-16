Ghana Premier League fixtures announced, Hearts hosts Chelsea as Kotoko face Eleven Wonders

The Ghana Premier League kicks off on the weekend of 27-29 December 2019 at match venues across the country.
- Weekend matches may be played on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays or
- Midweek matches may be played on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays.
- Matches may be played during mornings, mid-afternoons or evenings depending on kick-off times agreed with Television Partners.
Here are a few highlights to keep in your diaries so you don’t miss out on this season’s action:
- Season Openers
Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Asante Kotoko SC will both kick-off their seasons at home. Accra Hearts of Oak SC will play against Berekum Chelsea FC with Asante Kotoko SC also set to face Eleven Wonders FC.
- Travel and See Matchday
The Red Army, Asante Kotoko SC will storm Tarkwa to renew their rival with Medeama SC whilst the Phobians storms Sogakope as guests of Giant-killers, WAFA on Matchday 4.
- Super Sunday
Hearts of Oak will host arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in Accra on Matchday 6.
Matchday 6 will also see Berekum Chelsea playing Aduana Stars FC in a Bono Derby.
- Ashanti-Derby
Asante Kotoko SC will host Ashantigold SC in an Ashanti Regional Derby in Matchday 10. Who rules the Ashanti Region?
- Fanti Derby
Elmina Sharks FC will face Ebusua Dwarfs FC in an all-fante clash to determine the Central Region kings on Matchday 11.
- Landlords of Accra
Accra Hearts of Oak SC face Great Olympics FC while Liberty Professionals FC lock horns with Inter Allies FC on Matchday 14.
- In enemy territory
Asante Kotoko SC travels to Accra to play Inter Allies FC hosts while Accra Hearts of Oak SC visits Kumasi to play King Faisal on Matchday 15
- Kumasi Derby
Can King Faisal FC rule Kumasi when they play home against Asante Kotoko SC to end the first round of matches?