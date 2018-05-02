Kotoko humiliated again as Hearts draws with Liberty

By Mutala Yakubu
Kumasi Asante Kotoko has suffered another humiliation in the midweek edition of the ongoing Ghana Premier League (GPL) played at the Cosby Awuah Memorial Park in Sekondi on Wednesday May 2, 2018.

The GPL's new boys, Karela United also trashed Kumasi Asante Kotoko 3-1, two days after arch rival, Accra Hearts of Oak, also pipped the Porcupine Woriors 1-0 in their own backyard, Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Kotoko who had lost their last game against Hearts was expected to rally themselves and record a positive results but the Porcupines were unable to do so.

Karela took the lead in the 23rd minute through  Ibrahim Morro only for  Sonnie Yacouba to bring Kotoko to a level draw in the 33rd minute of the first half.

Ganiyu Ismail made no mistake from a spot as he scored a penalty on the stroke of the half-time to make it 2-1 to in favour of Karela.

Kotoko searched for the equalizer but Maxwell Baakoh scored in the 72nd minute as Karela won 3-1.

At the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, Hearts were unable to break down a resolute Liberty Professionals side as it ended 0-0.

Below are the results of the GPL:

Karela 3-1 Kotoko

Hearts 0-0 Liberty

Ashgold 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Bechem United 3-3 Elmina Sharks

Berekum Chelsea 1-2 WAFA

Dreams FC 3-2 Inter Allies

