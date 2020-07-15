Ghana Premier League to kick start in October

The Ghana Premier League will be ready to return to competitive action in October, although government approval will be required before football returns, PrimeNews understands.
The Executive council of Ghana Football Association yesterday, July 14 met to discuss all issues relating to the next football season and Congress.
Among the fallout of the meeting is that they have set the first week of October for the start of the 2020/2021 football season.
The 2020/2021 football season will commence from October and end in May 2021.
However, the decision is based on government easing the restrictions on contact sports in the country.
The GFA last month declared the 2019/20 football season null and void due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the country football governing body, all records associated with the season have been expunged but fines accrued must be honoured by clubs.
There shall also be no demotion and promotion.
The GFA in turn, decided that per the relevant provisions of the CAF inter-club football Regulations, Asante Kotoko SC and AshGold SC will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup respectively.
The League season has been on suspension since March 16, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic before been cancelled on June 30.