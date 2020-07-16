Ghana Premier League transfer window to open on August 15

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the date for the registration of players for its various competitions.
The country's football governing body have confirmed their transfer window will take place between August 15 and October 31.
A GFA statement: The Ghana Football Association (GFA), will open the next football transfer window from Saturday, August 15, 2020 and end on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in accordance with the GFA regulations.
The registration window will be opened to the 18 Premier League clubs, 48 Division One League clubs, 16 Women's Premier League clubs, 72 Regional Women’s Division One League clubs, Regional Division Two League clubs, Regional Third Division League clubs as well as the Juvenile League clubs (U-13, U-15, U-17).
Clubs in Ghana have up to midnight (23:59 GMT) of October 31, 2020, to register the names of their players and officials for the new season in the FIFA Connect system.
In a related development, the Ghana Premier League will be ready to return to competitive action in October, although government approval will be required before football returns, PrimeNews understands.
The Executive council of GFA, July 14 met to discuss all issues relating to the next football season and Congress. The Association has fixed the 26th ordinary session of Congress for Thursday, August 27, 2020
Among the fallout of the meeting is that they have set the first week of October for the start of the 2020/2021 football season.
The 2020/2021 football season will commence from October and end in May 2021.
However, the decision is based on government easing the restrictions on contact sports in the country.