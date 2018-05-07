Andy Yiadom suffers relegation in Championship with Barnsley

Ghanaian Defender, Andy Yiadom, will not be playing in the English Championship next season after his side, Barnsley were relegated.
Barnsley managed to pick up 41 points finishing in the 22nd position.
Barnsley lost all three points in their final match as they lost 4-1 to Derby County.
Jose Morais and his side will now prepare to play League one next season.
Andy Yiadom's current deal expires this summer and it is likely the Ghanaian will leave the club.
Read also:Ghana Premier League: Kotoko beat Bechem United 1-0
The right-back has already been linked to several English Premier League sides including West Ham United and, Everton and Swansea City.
Ghana News: Latest Sports News Ghana