Ghana Premier League: Kotoko beat Bechem United 1-0

Kumasi Asante Kotoko got back to winning ways after a 1-0 win over Bechem United in a Ghana Premier League matchday twelve fixture.
The game which was played on Sunday, May 6, 2018, at the Cape Coast Stadium, saw the Porcupine warriors pick up all three points.
Winger Emmanuel Gyamfi put a smile on the faces of Kotoko fans in the second half when he beat Bechem goalkeeper Prince Asempa with a great effort in the 69th minute.
It was a tough game but a determined performance from Kotoko ensured they claimed all points and in the process end their two-game winless run.
Bechem United came back strong in search of the equalizer but Kotoko held on to their slender lead to win the match 1-0.
Read also:Ghana Premier League: Medeama beat Dreams, Liberty defeat Karela 1-0
The win takes them to eight on the Ghana Premier League table.