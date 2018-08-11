Ghana to feature in FIBA 3X3 Championship

Ghana is set to have teams representing the West African country in the upcoming FIBA 3X3 Championship to be held in Benin.
Ghana will feature in the competition which will feature a host of West African nations including World Cup representative Nigeria.
Host Benin, Burkina Faso, Niger, Cape Verde, Mali and Guinea join the aforementioned nations set to battle for slots at the continental competition.
A male and female side comprised of players in the Accra Basketball League (ABL) which is Ghana’s highest profile basketball league competition.
The Male side has veteran Guard Benjamin Debrah of Ghana Police Service and standout DC Dynamics Center/Forward David Maja.
The Female side has the likes of Georgina Adjeiba Ntow and Zenabu Mohammed featuring for the country which is trying to stamp its name on the sport.
Source: basketballghana.com