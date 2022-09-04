'Ghana will be first to bring World Cup to Africa' - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo believes Ghana will be the first African country to win the World Cup at this year's tournament in Qatar.
The President made this known in a speech read on his behalf by the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare at a dinner held on Saturday night in Accra as part of a two-day tour by the World Cup trophy in the country.
The World Cup 2022 in Qatar will start on November 20 and end on December 18.
"I am of the firm conviction that Ghana will not only participate in the competition but will make the whole nation and by extension the African continent proud, with a great performance," the President said.
"I, therefore, want to urge all Ghanaians, in conclusion, to throng the Accra Polo Court to view the trophy and to be part of history, before we finally bring the cup home on 18th December. We, who were the first to gain our freedom and independence from colonial rule, will be the first to bring the World Cup to Africa".