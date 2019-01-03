Ghanaian footballer collapse and dies in Zambia

Sad scenes have played out once again as a Ghanaian footballer lost the battle for his life after collapsing on training grounds in Zambia.
Justice Salasi Oko, a 25-year-old Ghanaian footballer who went for trials at Zambian Division 1 side Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy collapsed and later died during training, Central Province Commissioner of Police Chola Katanga has disclosed.
During his first meeting with journalists in Kabwe, Katanga said “We recorded the death of unnatural cause on 31st December 2018 where one Justice Salasi Oko, a footballer of Ghanaian nationality who came to Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy for trials but as he was running with the team he collapsed. He was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi and later referred to Kabwe Central Hospital where he died”.
He disclosed that Oko was brought by Frank Simunji, a football agent and that his father in Ghana has been notified, adding that formalities are being made at their embassy on how the funeral will proceed.
Primenewsghana' heartfelt condolences to the deceased family and friends. The move for greener pastures and career development did not materialise!
