Ghanaian striker Zikiru Adams joins Zambian side Forest Rangers

Ghanaian striker Zikiru Adams has joined Ndola based outfit Forest Rangers on a two year deal from Zesco United Primenesghana understands.
Zikiru was linked with a move to NAPSA Stars and even started training with the pensioners but the two parties failed to agree on certain terms hence Rangers stepped up to grab the Ghanaian goal machine.
Zikiru Adams came to limelight in 2017 when he joined Nchanga Rangers halfway through the season and scored 13 goals in 15 games helping them to survive relegation that year.
Read also: Ghanaian winger, Nana Ampomah on the radar of French side Amiens SC
After his heroics, Zikiru made his move to Zesco United but game time has been scarce since the arrival of George Lwandamina.
The highlight of his Zesco career was the four goals he scored against JKU of Zanzibar in the CAF Champions League at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.
Latest sports news in Ghana