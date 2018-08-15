Ghanaian goalkeeper Nathaniel Agbozo wins best goalkeeper in East Timor

Young Ghanaian goalkeeper Nathaniel Agbozo has won the best goalkeeper in the just-ended second division Liga Futbol Amadora in East Timor.
Agbozo helped his club Lalenok United FC to qualify to the top league in East Timor. The 19-year old goalkeeper played 22 matches and conceded just 9 goals.
His fantastic form saw him emerge as the best goalkeeper in the lower league.
He will look to replicate his form and even better it as they have qualified for the top tier.
Credit: Richmond K. Entsie gfa