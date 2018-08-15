Ghanaian goalkeeper Nathaniel Agbozo wins best goalkeeper in East Timor

By Mutala Yakubu
Nathaniel Agbozo wins best goalkeeper in East Timor
Nathaniel Agbozo wins best goalkeeper in East Timor
fShare

Young Ghanaian goalkeeper Nathaniel Agbozo has won the best goalkeeper in the just-ended second division Liga Futbol Amadora in East Timor.

Agbozo helped his club Lalenok United FC to qualify to the top league in East Timor. The 19-year old goalkeeper played  22 matches and conceded just 9 goals.

His fantastic form saw him emerge as the best goalkeeper in the lower league.

Nathaniel Agbozo wins best goalkeeper in East Timor

 

 

He will look to replicate his form and even better it as they have qualified for the top tier.

Read also:Young Ghanaian striker Joel Kojo leads goal king chart in Kyrgyzstan

Credit: Richmond K. Entsie gfa

Latest Sports News Ghana 