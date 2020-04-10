Great Olympics to sign 10 players

The General Manager for Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore has confirmed that the club will be making new additions to the team in the coming days.
Olympics have been reshuffling their squad after a not so impressive opening 15 matches in the suspended Ghana Premier League.
After 15 matches into the 2019/2020 season, the Wonder Club sits 10th on the standings of the division on the back of 6 wins, 2 draws, and 7 defeats.
According to the Oluboi Commodore, the club will ship out 13 player due to their poor performances and they gap will be filled by another set of players who will help them mount a strong challenge in the second round when the league resumes.
"A lot of players have been shown the exit. We are also bringing in a lot of players. We have scouted some very good players. Not players that will come to justify their inclusion. Some are from WAFA.
“For the players put on transfer we have already told them and with time we will list their names. They are 13 players. And the players coming in are ten players”, Mr. Oluboi said.
According to reports, some experience players released by the club include Godfred Saka who joined the club barley four months ago, Ollenu Ashitey, goalkeeper Ernest Sowah, 2007 Ghana Premier League top scorer Emmanuel Clottey among others.
