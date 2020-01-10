Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi keen to win silverware with Medeama

Medeama SC safest pair of hands, Eric Ofori Antwi says he is keen on winning silverware with the Tarkwa-based club.
The former Ghana U-20 goalkeeper has kept a solitary clean sheet as Medeama SC are top of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League having won their opening two games.
According to the shot-stopper, he has not tasted silverware since joining the Mauve and Yellows in 2017 and he is hoping his outfit will be crowned champions come to the end of the season.
“My target is to win something with Medeama SC, something I haven’t been able to do since I joined.''
“Since we have started (league campaign) very well, I believe we can keep on and eventually win something at the end of the season.''
His comment follows that of compatriot Prince Opoku Agyemang who revealed that his desire is to help the club lift the Ghana Premier League title at the end of the 2019/2020 season.
The forward joined the Tarkwa-based club recently on a three-year deal from Division One League side New Edubiase.
He has had an explosive start to the season where he has netted 3 goals after two matches. He was on target when Medeama SC defeated Ebusua Dwarfs on Match Week 1 before subsequently bagging a brace against Hearts of Oak over the weekend.
“I have a strong lust for trophies. When we went to Senegal with the local Black Stars and failed to win the trophy, it really, really hurt me a lot for I had wanted to win an international trophy.”
He continued, “Winning other trophies on the local scene, say the Ghana Premier League and others are going to be great achievement and l want to win them with Medeama.”
Medeama SC travels to Dansoman to face Liberty Professionals on Saturday.