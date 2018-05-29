ZCPL: Godfred Saka delighted with current Karela form

Karela United FC's right-back, Godfred Saka is delighted with his club's form so far in the ongoing Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League (ZCGPL).
Saka, who joined Karela FC from current Premier League Champions Aduana Stars, says his team is currently performing well despite dropping some points in the Premier League.
“So far, the season is going on well, although we are losing and winning matches but so far looking at where we are on the league table, we are not ok though, but it’s ok for now, things are going well", he told Onua FM.
Karela United have been impressive in their maiden outing in the Premier League so far.
They have beaten both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko and are yet to lose a home game at the Cosby Awuah Memorial Park in this year's Zylofon Cash Premier League.
They currently lie 4th on the league table after 13 games.