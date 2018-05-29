Karela sign former U17 defender Bismark Owusu

Former Ghana U17 defender, Bismark Owusu Terry has joined Zylofon Cash Premier League side Karela United.
The 17-year-old centre-back has joined the newly promoted side on a three year deal from Mandela Soccer Academy.
Terry completed his move to Nzema-Aiyinase based side on the deadline day of the second transfer window.
Bismark Owusu Terry played for Ghana on four occasions at the African U17 Youth Championship in Gabon last year and made two appearances at the World Cup in India.
Karela United have been impressive in their maiden outing in the Premier League so far.
They have beaten both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko and are yet to lose a game at home in this year's Zylofon Cash Premier League.
They currently lie 4th after 13 games.