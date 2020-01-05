GPL: Edward Nii Odoom makes 5 changes to Hearts Of Oak's starting XI against Medeama SC

Interim Hearts of Oak coach Edward Nii Odoom has announced his starting line to do the job for him against Medema SC today.
The manager has made 5 changes to the starting XI that played against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday in their 1-0 loss at home.
The gaffer has benched Sumaila Larry, Raddy Ovouka, Aminu Alhassan, Dominic Eshun, Bernard Arthur replacing them with William Dankyi, Benjamin Agyare, Umar Manaf, Kofi Kordzi, Michelle Sarpong in this afternoon 3:00 pm clash at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa.
Hearts of Oak will be looking to appease their fans with a win after losing their opening game and will have to double their effort as their only away win against Medeama came in a Match Day 2 fixture under Kenichi Yatsuhashi in 2016.
Meanwhile, Medeama SC have released their starting line up.
Eric Ofori Antwi (GK), Samuel Appiah, Philip Osei, Daniel Egyin, Ali Outtarra, Richard Boadu, Agyenim Boateng, Adjei Boakye, Prince Opoku, Michael Yeboah, Ebenezer Ackahbi
SUB
Ansah Fufro Yaw, Meshack Odoom, Ibrahim Yaro, Joseph Cudjoe, Kwasi Donsu, Joseph Tetteh Zutah, Nana Kofi Babel