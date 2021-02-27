GPL: Great Olympics pip Berekum Chelsea to go second

Michael Yeboah scored an absolute beauty as Great Olympics beat Berekum Chelsea 1-0 on match day 16 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports stadium.
The win has moved the Dade boys to the second spot on the log with 27 points, one point behind leaders Karela United and with the same difference above Dreams FC and Medeama SC who sit in 3rd and 4th respectively.
Captain Gladson Awako was the first to miss a goal scoring chance as his shot missed the target in the early stages in the game. But they controlled the game by holding on to possession and passing ball among themselves without showing intent.
Berekum Chelsea showed discipline for a larger part of the game to frustrate their host.
READ ALSO: Medeama releases statement on Samuel Boadu's resignation as head coach
However, it was Great Olympics who broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute through Michael Yeboah – his third of the season.
Berekum Chelsea pushed men forward in search of the equalizer but the defence of Great Olympics maintained their discipline to stop them from scoring.
The home side conserved energy and managed the game to win the tie.
Great Olympics have lost just once at the Accra sports stadium in the ongoing campaign.