GPL: Kotoko to use Tamale Sports Stadium as new home venue?

According to reports, Asante Kotoko have written to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), requesting a change in venue for the rest of their matches.
The reports state that Kotoko want to use the Tamale Sports Stadium, hence leaving the Accra Sports Stadium which hosted their Ghana Premier League matchday 1 encounter against Eleven Wonders.
The Porcupine Warriors did not state the reason for wanting to move to the Northern Regional capital where they will also be expected to host their CAF Champions League home games.
Kotoko say CAF has approved the facility to host continental matches.
The Porcupines on Sunday were held by Mauritanian side Nouadhibou to a 1-1 away draw in their 2020-21 CAF Champions League opener.
Osman Ibrahim opened the scoring for the Porcupine Warriors in the first half but Hemeya Tanjy hit back for the hosts in the preliminary round first leg fixture at Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya.
The two teams will come face to face again on December 6, with the aggregate winners progressing to the next round of the competition where a date with Al Hilal Club of Sudan or Ugandan outfit Vipers awaits.