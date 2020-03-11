GPL week 14 preview: Hearts battle Olympics in Accra Derby as Kotoko eye second successive win

Hearts of Oak and city rivals Great Olympics will on Wednesday renew their rivalry in a match-day 14 Ghana Premier League fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The Phobians failed to win last Sunday against Inter Allies, conceding early in the first half and scoring late on to snatch a point against the ‘Eleven Is To One’ side. Hearts will be hoping to return to winning ways when they tackle Olympics in the day’s top liner.
Hearts is one of the least scoring teams this season, having scored just 11 goals in 13 games - a problem Coach Edward Odoom is trying to fix. The club’s leading scorer in the ongoing campaign, Kofi Kordzi has netted six times.
The former Pure Joy Star’s top marksman has not shown consistency in the Premier League coupled with his profligacy in front of goal. Kordzi’s teammate, Joseph Esso has not lived up to the billing this term. However, their opponents Great Olympics have one of the worst defence in the league after shipping in 15 goals in 13 matches.
The two sides met before the start of the season in the Homowo Cup, which was won on penalties by the Rainbow Club and Great Olympics have the chance to avenge that defeat Wednesday night. Hearts of Oak have gone four games without a win. Their last victory came against Bechem United at home on match-day 10 with a Kofi Kordzi-inspired double.
Head Coach Edward Odoom is reeling under intense pressure to turn the Club’s fortunes around and a win over Olympics would calm nerves.
For Accra Great Olympics, the motivation to beat their city rivals is high on the agenda of Head Coach Annor Walker, their third Coach in the season.
Annor Walker comes along as an experienced gaffer following his exploits with Berekum Chelsea and Nania FC. But his time at Olympics promises to be challenging due to the demands at the Club.
Elsewhere, Asante Kotoko who lie second on the league table with 24 points, will face Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports stadium Thursday night.
Kotoko beat Karela United 1-0 last week and will be looking to continue in the same trend against Elmina Sharks who registered a 3-1 win over Liberty Professionals.
The Elmina-based Club have been in mesmerizing form in recent weeks, going unbeaten in five games. They have always proven to be a tough side in games against the Porcupines.
Kotoko have gone two games unbeaten, having recovered from a sloppy run of results against AshantiGold and Asokwa Deportivo. However, they seem to do well at the Accra Sports Stadium in this season’s league winning all three games at that venue against Hearts Oak, Legon Cities and Bechem United.
In other matches, unimpressive Dreams FC who drew with Bechem United on Sunday, will be hoping to get a win in their match against Karela United at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu. The Still Believe lads have not won a game since their 2-1 win against Liberty professionals on match-day 8.
WAFA will clash with Aduana Stars at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope. The Academy boys on Sunday recorded their heaviest defeat in the league following a 4-1 loss to Legon Cities. Aduana Stars, on the other hand, played out a draw against AshantiGold at home.
As Ebusua Dwarfs lie 3rd to last on the league table with 11 points, they will hope to redeem themselves in their match against bottom club King Faisal. Faisal have not won a single game since the commencement of the league and are rooted at the foot of the table.
In other fixtures, league leaders Medeama SC, who drew blank against King Faisal at the weekend, have a test against Eleven Wonders at the Akoon Park at Tarkwa. AshantiGold will host Bechem United at Len Clay in Obuasi. Former Champions Berekum Chelsea, who started the campaign in an explosive manner, would be put to test against Legon Cities at the Golden City Park.
Also on Thursday is a contest between two of Accra’s finest, Liberty professionals’ and Inter Allies. The game will be played at the Alhaji Sly Tetteh Park in Dansoman.
Source: gfa