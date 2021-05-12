GPL week 24: Salifu Ibrahim powers Hearts of Oak to victory against Bechem United, Dreams too strong for King Faisal

Salifu Ibrahim on Wednesday powered Hearts of Oak to victory against Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League Matchday 24.
The midfielder's second-half strike was the only goal that separated the two sides at the Nana Gyeabour's Park.
The goal is Salifu Ibrahim's first since he joined the club in the second transfer window. The win sees Hearts break Bechem United home invincibility this season and move to second on the log.
Prior to the game, the Hunters had an enviable home record of 8 wins and 4 draws but Hearts of Oak shuttered it on the day.
It is also the first time the Phobians have picked a win at the Nana Gyeabour's Park since 2013.
Over at Berekum, Chelsea made light meal of vistors AshantiGold at the Goolden City Park beating them 3-1.
Goals from Abdul Basit, Paul Atta Agyei, Stephen Amankonah and a consolation from Yaw Annor saw the home side picked the maximum points.
Elsewhere, Dreams FC returned to winning ways after losing to Asante Kotoko over the weekend.
The Still Believe lads thump struggling King Faisal at the Theatre of Dreams while Eleven Wonders shared spoils with Inter Allies.
Medeama SC shockingly suffered a home defeat to WAFA as Elmina Sharks also failed to beat Karela.