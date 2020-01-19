GPL week 5 : Kotoko name line up against Dwarfs

Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has named his starting line up to face Ebusua Dwarfs at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.
The gaffer has made changes to the team that got beaten in midweek against Medeama In Tarkwa.
Goalkeeper Felix Annan has been replaced by Kwame Baah after the former in on a marriage leave. Patrick Yeboah has come in for Imoro Ibrahim due to the latter's red card against Medeama whilst Naby Keita has come in place of Augustine Okrah.
STARTING XI | Kwame Baah, Christopher Nettey, Patrick Yeboah, Agyemang Badu, Adams Wahab, Justice Blay, Adom Frimpong, Martin Antwi, Naby Keita, Emmanuel Gyamfi (C), Songne Yacouba
SUBS | Osei Kwame, Augustine Sefa, Habib Mohammed, Matthew Cudjoe, Augustine Okrah, Sam Adams, Richard Arthur