Great Olympics awarded 3 points after winning protest against Medeama

Great Olympics have been declared winners of their protest against league leaders Medeama SC in respect of their matchday 12 game played at the Akoon park in Tarkwa.
Olympics who were the away team in the said match have been awarded three points and three goals with Medeama also losing three (3) points from the club’s accumulated points from previous matches.
In a protest filed after the match, Great Olympics claimed that Medeama fielded an unqualified player (Nana Kofi Babil) in the said match.
According to the Petitioner, the player was therefore automatically suspended or ineligible to feature in the Matchday 12 game for Medeama SC against Accra Great Olympics FC.
Accra Great Olympics FC subsequently asked the Disciplinary Committee to punish Medeama SC by forfeiture and to award the match points to them in accordance with Article 33(1)(e) and Article 33(2) of the Premier League Regulations.
The Disciplinary Committee, therefore, made the following decisions:
1. That the protest of Accra Great Olympics FC is successful since player, Nana Kofi Babil was unqualified to play in the Matchday 12 Premier League match between Medeama SC and Accra Great Olympics FC in accordance of 28(1)(e), 28(2) and 33(1)(e) of the Premier League Regulations.
2. That for fielding an unqualified player in the said match, Medeama SC shall be considered as having lost the match and accordingly, three(3) points and three(3) goals is hereby awarded in favour of Accra Great Olympics FC pursuant to Article 33(1)(e) and 33(2) of the Premier League Regulations.
3. That Medeama SC shall further lose three (3) points from its accumulated points from previous matches in accordance with Article 33(5)(a) of the Premier League Regulations.
4. That Medeama SC is hereby fined an amount of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc5,000.00), 50% of which shall be paid to Accra Great Olympics in accordance with Article 33(5)(b) of the Premier League Regulations.
5. That in accordance with Article 33(5)(c) of the Premier League Regulations, Medeama SC is hereby fined an amount of One Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc1,000.00) as transportation expense of Accra Great Olympics FC.
6. That should any party be dissatisfied with or aggrieved by this Decision, the party has within one (1) day of being notified of this Ruling to appeal to the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association {See Article 35(10) of the Premier League Regulations of the GFA}.
The decision has moved Medeama to the seventh place on the league log with 24 points with Aduana taking over the top spot. Olympics, on the other hand, got a massive boost in their fight against relegation as they have now moved to the eleventh position with 20 points, a point adrift of city rivals Hearts of Oak.
Read the full ruling below:
https://cdn.ghanafa.org/2020/03/Protest-Decision-Great-Olympics-FC-vs-Medeama-SC.pdf