Great Olympics coach happy with 'sweet' victory against Liberty

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker has described his outfit victory against Liberty Professionals on match week 15 of the Ghana Premier League as 'sweet'.
The Wonder Club yesterday returned to winning ways after their midweek 4-0 loss to Hearts of Oak by beating the Scientific Soccer Lads 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium courtesy Maxwell Nii Quaye's brace.
Speaking in his post-match interview, the head coach expressed his delight with the club's fifth win of the season.
"It's a sweet victory for me this afternoon and I give all thanks to the almighty father for giving me this win."
Commenting on the late change he made to his goalkeeping department after Ernest Sowah who was named in the starting XI had to be replaced by Nelson Ayuba few minutes to the game, the coach said the decision was due to an injury suffered by the former Asante Kotoko keeper.
"It's a knee problem, he has been complaining throughout the week. The physios were taking care of him. As at yesterday, he was okay and that was why I started him.
Unfortunately during the warm-up, he had a twist in the knee again."
The Wonder Club took the lead in the 20th-minute courtesy Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye. The captain on the day stretched to tap home David Amuzu's corner to hand his outfit an early advantage.
They nearly doubled their lead from a corner after goalkeeper Ganiwu Shaibu flapped at a cross but he was saved by Michael Ampadu's goal-line clearance.
Liberty Professionals search for an equaliser before break paid off when they were awarded a penalty on the stroke of halftime after Raymond Grippman obstructed Michael Ampadu.
Elvis Kyei Baffour made no mistake from the resulting kick as he planted home to draw the Scientific Soccer Lads level, becoming his 8th goal in the ongoing season.
In the second 45 minutes of missed chances, Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye scored his brace on the day, 6 minutes to time which proved to be the match-winner for the Wonder Club.