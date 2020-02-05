Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako rallies for support ahead of King Faisal clash

Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako has called on his outfit supporters to rally behind the team as they bid to return to winning ways against King Faisal.
Olympics lost at home to WAFA in Week 7 by a lone goal and are seeking to bounce back when they play as a guest to King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday in match week 8 of the Ghana Premier League.
Ahead of their match, Awako urged fans to keep faith with the team and vowed his outfit will get a favourable result today.
“Great Olympics are not happy at all and it was very clear during the match against WAFA. I could see their displeasure as they sat in the stands.
I want to assure and promise them. We face King Faisal today in Kumasi and it will be a difficult match because they are struggling.
However, I want the fans to stay behind us and support us. No matter what, we are going to get a positive result today. We are either getting a point or we are getting a victory.”
Meanwhile, Olympics will be facing King Faisal without a head coach after Prince George Koffi resigned on Tuesday. His assistant, Seth Hoffman, will handle the team in Kumasi until a new head coach is named and according to sources close to the team, the new coach will be unveiled before the end of the week.
