PrimeNewsGhana

Great Olympics to engage Dreams FC in friendly

By Vincent Ashitey

Ghana Premier League sides Dreams FC and Great Olympics are set to play a friendly match as part of preparations for the new season.

The match will be played at the Vision FC Arena at Amrahia on Sunday, December 1 at 3:00 pm.

READ ALSO: We will boycott League if our arrears are not paid - RAG boss

Dreams FC have been engaged in a series of friendlies including clashes with Inter Allies and Wa All Stars while Olympics have done same.

The Wonder club have been reinstated into the Ghana Premier League for the upcoming season following a decision by the Congress of the GFA held on October 25. They last weekend play a 1-1 stalemate against Attram De-Visser FC. 

Olympics have beefed up their squad experienced players like 2007 Ghana Premier League top scorer Emmanuel Clottey, former Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka among others.

Following a meeting between the Executive Council and Ghana Premier League clubs held at the M Plaza Hotel in Accra on Monday, the two parties reached an agreement for a new date for the commencement of the 2019/20 Ghanaian top-flight League scheduled to begin on the weekend of 27-29 December 2019 at match venues across the country.

READ ALSO: Ghana Premier League clubs close in on Heart of Lions captain Frank Akoto

 

 