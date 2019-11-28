Great Olympics to engage Dreams FC in friendly

Ghana Premier League sides Dreams FC and Great Olympics are set to play a friendly match as part of preparations for the new season.

The match will be played at the Vision FC Arena at Amrahia on Sunday, December 1 at 3:00 pm.

The Wonder club have been reinstated into the Ghana Premier League for the upcoming season following a decision by the Congress of the GFA held on October 25. They last weekend play a 1-1 stalemate against Attram De-Visser FC.

Olympics have beefed up their squad experienced players like 2007 Ghana Premier League top scorer Emmanuel Clottey, former Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka among others.

