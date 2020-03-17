Great Olympics to use league suspension to revamp team

Great Olympics General Manager Oloboi Commodore, has disclosed that the club will use the suspension of the Ghana Premier League to revamp the team.
The Ghana Football Association has halted the Ghana Premier League following the directives given by the President of the Republic on Sunday, March 15, 2020 as the country put measures in place to fight Covid-19.
According to Oloboi, although in as much as the directive has come at the time the league has gain momentum, it the call by government to put sporting events on hold is a right call as human lives are more important than football.
He insisted that the break serves as an opportunity for the Wonder Club to beef up the team.
"We all need to hide to the directive by the government and we will use the league suspension to revamp the team. We have seen that some of the players are below average and we will bring in quality players."
He further assured fans that they come team will come good when the league resumes.
Meanwhile, Great Olympics were on Monday declared winners of their protest against league leaders Medeama SC in respect of their matchday 12 game played at the Akoon park in Tarkwa.
Olympics who were the away team in the said match have been awarded three points and three goals with Medeama also losing three (3) points from the club’s accumulated points from previous matches.
