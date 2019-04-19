Prime News Ghana

Gyan, Astu, join other stars to speak against racism

By Vincent Ashitey
On Friday, April 19, Professional footballers in England and Wales decided to boycott social media for 24 hours in protest against the way social networks and football authorities respond to racism.

It follows a number of high-profile incidents in domestic and international matches this season. Racism occurs all over the world and players like Sulley Muntari, Kalidou Koulibaly, Claud Adjapong, Alfred Duncan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang make a list of players who have been subjected to racist abuse.

Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Moise Kean have also suffered the same abuse in recent times.

Earlier this week, Manchester United captain Ashley Young was racially abused on Twitter.
 
Due to this Professional Footballers have started a campaign to fight racism and players from all walks of life have joined the fight. 
 
 
