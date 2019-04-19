Gyan, Astu, join other stars to speak against racism

On Friday, April 19, Professional footballers in England and Wales decided to boycott social media for 24 hours in protest against the way social networks and football authorities respond to racism.
It follows a number of high-profile incidents in domestic and international matches this season. Racism occurs all over the world and players like Sulley Muntari, Kalidou Koulibaly, Claud Adjapong, Alfred Duncan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang make a list of players who have been subjected to racist abuse.
Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Moise Kean have also suffered the same abuse in recent times.