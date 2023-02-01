Hakim Ziyech move from Chelsea to PSG is OFF

Hakim Ziyech's loan move from Chelsea to Paris Saint-Germain has officially been rejected after an appeal was made to the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP).
The deal, which seemed to be on track, hit a late obstacle last night after reports in France suggested that Chelsea sent the wrong documentation on several occasions.
The situation left Ziyech in Paris - unable to sign for the Ligue 1 champions - and now, after PSG launched an appeal to France's governing body, the winger will have to prepare himself for another six months in the English capital.
The Moroccan international was set to bring an end to his turbulent Chelsea career, following his £35.5million switch from Ajax in 2020, by moving to France.
Ziyech had travelled to Paris in anticipation of a deal going through however was left disappointed after reports claimed Chelsea had sent over the wrong contracts.
PSG were left infuriated with Chelsea after the club sent the wrong documentation for Hakim Ziyech's move three times - describing the situation as a 'class A circus' following the deal's collapse.
Reports in France previously claimed the Blues were being 'greedy' in their demands over Ziyech as he tried to push through the switch.
The winger had made just 10 Premier League appearances this campaign for Graham Potter's side prior to attempting a temporary switch to France.
The former Ajax star has endured a miserable two-and-a-half year spell at Stamford Bridge prior to travelling to Paris in a bid to seal a move to the French titans.
Despite starring for Morocco in their remarkable run to the World Cup semi-finals - becoming the first African side to do so - Ziyech has continued to struggle at Chelsea this season after a poor first term.
Had his loan move to the Parc des Princes gone through, he would've reunited with compatriot Achraf Hakimi, who was equally key in their nation's run to the last four of the World Cup.
With Chelsea bringing in the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke in the January window, it's led to an increased likelihood that Ziyech will be on the periphery of the Chelsea squad.
Ziyech already averaged fewer than 45 minutes a game in his 10 appearances for the Blues in the league, and is yet to score in all competitions, assisting just once.
Source: Dailymail