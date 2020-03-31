Hearts of Oak ace Emmanuel Nettey eyes Black Stars call-up

Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey says the local players inclusion in the Black Stars set up is a step in the right direction.
Black Stars Coach C K Akonnor in his last call up invited four home-based players to camp and prepare for the now postponed AFCON 2021 qualifying doubleheader with Sudan.
They the players include Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah, Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed, Asante Kotoko defender Habib Mohammed and AshGold full-back Kwadwo Amoako.
Now, Nettey said despite not making the list, he is eager to make his mark to enable him earn a place when the opportunity presents itself again.
"It did not affect me in any way because there are so many Ghanaians playing, others are plying their trade outside, they weren't called so if I am doing my best I think I can get better," he told Citisports.
"Because he has given first slots to the local players and this one of many matches to come, I just need to set up my game and then make sure in the next call-ups I should do my best and have a call up."
Football activities in the country have been suspended as part of measures to control the spread of Covid-19.
This Emmanuel Nettey believes that the suspension of football due to Covid-19 is a test of professionalism of his colleagues.
"... Yeah, it's very true and we are going through the training schedules that have been programmed for us whilst we stay at home and then. It will be difficult for some of us because when there are no instructors around and when you get tired you just stop but as a professional, this is the time the professionalism in you needs to come out for you to be in top sharp."
Nettey has been a key cog of Edward Odoom's team in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign.
The former Inter Allies midfielder, in January, was voted Hearts of Oak's Player of the Month, becoming the first player to scoop the prestigious award.