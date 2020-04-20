Prime News Ghana

Hearts of Oak announce Eric Dizan signing

By Vincent Ashitey
Ivorian international Eric Dizan has completed a transfer to Ghana Premier League club Hearts of Oak, the club have announced. 

The Phobians have added the winger to their fold on a 3-year-deal.

Eric Dizan is officially the second player to be announced by the club after Niger midfielder Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali who joined the club last month on 2-year-deal.

A club statement on Monday read: Hearts of Oak is excited to announce the signing of winger, Eric Dizan. The Ivorian international has signed a three-year contract with the club.

The 26-year-old has had stints with Abidjan, RC Bettié and Ivoire Académie in the Ivorian top-flight.

