Hearts of Oak announce Eric Dizan signing

Ivorian international Eric Dizan has completed a transfer to Ghana Premier League club Hearts of Oak, the club have announced.
The Phobians have added the winger to their fold on a 3-year-deal.
Eric Dizan is officially the second player to be announced by the club after Niger midfielder Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali who joined the club last month on 2-year-deal.
A club statement on Monday read: Hearts of Oak is excited to announce the signing of winger, Eric Dizan. The Ivorian international has signed a three-year contract with the club.
The 26-year-old has had stints with Abidjan, RC Bettié and Ivoire Académie in the Ivorian top-flight.
