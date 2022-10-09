Hearts of Oak apologise to fans after Real Bamako defeat

Hearts of Oak have rendered an unqualified apology to their fans following Saturday's defeat to AS Real Bamako in CAF Champions League.
A statement issued Sunday commended the fans who turned up in their numbers at the 26th March Stadium to support the club.
"We sincerely apologize for the loss. We will work extra hard to put smiles on the faces of all Phobians.
We are grateful to our fans who came to support us against Real Bamako. To our fans back home we say thank you as well.
We never say die"
🔴🟡🔵 || OUR CHERISHED PHOBIANS
Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will depart Bamako this morning at 9 am to Lome then continue to Ghana at 11 am.
Hearts of Oak lost 0-3 to their Malian opponents in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.
Hosting the Hearts of Oak at the 26th March stadium, Real Bamako scored either side of the half to win 3-0.
The Malian side scored two goals in the first half in the 11th and 31st minute respectively before putting the game beyond the reach of the Ghanaian MTN FA Cup champions by adding the third goal in the 75th-minute mark.