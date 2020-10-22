Hearts of Oak becomes second club to sign partnership deal with Adonko Next Level Energy Drink

Hearts of Oak have signed a partnership deal with Adonko Next Level Energy Drink.
The Accra-based club becomes the second Ghana Premier League club that Adonko Next Level Energy Drink will be sponsoring in the upcoming football season.
The other club is record Ghana Premier League holders, Asante Kotoko.
The Phobians signed a three-year deal with the beverage firm, adding to the numerous partners they have.
Adonko company limited, a subsidiary of the Angel Group Of Companies this year launched its first non-alcoholic drink known as Adonko Next level. Next Level is a premium energy drink filled with vitamins B6 and B12 and other important nutrients.
Meanwhile, the Phobians are preparing for the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League. The club will be hoping to end the 11 years trophy drought.
Hearts of Oak begin their campaign with an away game against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.
Coach Edward Nii Odoom has said his team is working every day to ensure that the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) title will arrive at Accra Hearts of Oak.
“We are promising them that, this year will be a very good year for Phobia fans,” he said.
“The boys are very determined and their attitude towards training has been perfect,
“Hearts of Oak will win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League and break the jinx that has eluded us for the past ten years.”
“The support and assistance the fans offered us during the cancelled season of 2019-20 was massive and well appreciated, and, we want to see even more during this preseason and carry that positive karma to the new campaign”.