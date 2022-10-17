Hearts of Oak bow out of CAF Confederation Cup despite win

Hearts of Oak crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup after a despite victory over AS Real Bamako at the Accra Stadium on Sunday.
Caleb Amankwah scored the only goal of the game just a minute before regulation time, which was only a consolation for the hosts who needed to overturn their 0-3 deficit from the first leg in Bamako the previous week.
Sunday's result, a second straight first round elimination from the competition, irked the fans who massed up at the entrance of the VIP box demanding the resignation of two board members, Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Braimah Akambi, who they blamed for their elimination for allegedly engineering the dismissal of the club’s Head Coach, Samuel Boadu, just two weeks to the first leg tie.
Security personnel had a tough time controlling the irate fans who would not move until they were given explanation over why their former coach who won the Premier League and back-to-back FA Cup titles in two seasons was sacked just before the start of such a crucial competition.