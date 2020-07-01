Hearts of Oak CEO Frederick Moore speaks on GPL cancellation

Chief Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak Frederick Moore says the Ghana Football Association took the right decision in calling off the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign.
The Executive Council of the GFA on June 30 took the decision to scrap the entire 2019/20 football season.
This means the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League has been affected by the decision as the league has been voided due to the covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking on the matter, Frederick Moore indicated that the Executive Council took the best decision in the interest of Ghana football.
“We are into football and would have preferred playing football but if the EXCO makes that decision that it’s been cancelled, we respect that,'' he told TV3.
“With everything that is going on, it is probably the best decision.”
Touching on the impact of the cancellation, he said all clubs will bear the brunt one way or the other but Hearts’ sheer size means they have a huge task to surmount.
“Because we are bigger, the impact is felt much more larger than a smaller club. We have been planning and managing our affairs within a revised budget we set for ourselves. We’ve got other things we are looking at doing.”
Below is a statement from GFA on the 2019/20 football season
The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has taken a decision to cancel the 2019/20 football season following a marathon meeting on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the GFA Secretariat in Accra.
Accordingly, all records associated to the season has been expunged but fines accrued must be honoured by clubs.
There shall also be no demotion and promotion.
The League season has been on suspension since March 16, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The GFA has been engaging Government, CAF and FIFA and on the way forward for the season following which the Executive Council has finally taken a decision to cancel the season after considering all the key factors.
The Executive Council also decided that per the relevant provisions of the CAF inter-club football Regulations, Asante Kotoko SC and AshGold SC will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup respectively.
The Executive Council will meet on Thursday, July 9, 2020 to discuss all issues relating to the next football season and Congress.
The GFA will continue its engagement with all sponsors and all stakeholders following the cancellation of the season.