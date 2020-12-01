Hearts of Oak confirms appointment Kosta Papic as new head coach

Ghana Premier League club Hearts of Oak have confirmed the appointment of Kosta Papic as their new head coach.
The 60-year-old tactician replaces Edward Odoom who lost his position after his poor start to the season.
Odoom, who had been in charge of the Phobians since the exit of the club's Director of Football and head coach, Kim Grant, in December last year, has been handed responsibility for Hearts' junior side, Auroras, with immediate effect.
Papic returns to the Phobians 11 years after leading them to the 2008/09 Ghana Premier League title during his one-year stint with the club. Incidentally, it was the last time Hearts won the Ghana's elite league.
He will be assisted by Asare Bediako, who was appointed assistant coach in November.
Papic takes over a side which has managed just a point in two matches this season and sit at the bottom of the league log. His first assignment will be to lead the Phobians against league leaders Karela United in the fourth week fixture in Accra on Friday.
Since leaving the shores of Ghana, the Serbian continued his career on the continent where he coached various clubs, including Young Africans of Tanzania, South African sides Black Leopards, Chippa United, Polokwane City and Royal Eagles.
He was appointed national coach of eSwatini (formerly known as Swaziland) in December 2018 and left the role in December 2019.