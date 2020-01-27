Hearts of Oak is a threat to every club in GPL - Kotoko coach

Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu reckons rivals Hearts of Oak team is capable of beating every side in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).
Speaking to Angel FM, the Porcupines gaffer said the Phobians have a formidable team and with the performance they put up yesterday, they pose a bigger threat to every club in the GPL.
READ ALSO: VIDEO: Kotoko fans dash Matthew Cudjoe money after win over Hearts of Oak
"Hearts have a very strong team. They can beat every side in the league with this performance. They started the game playing better football in a 4-3-2-1 and caused us problems. I was admiring their play. But then something happened to their play and that's when the game switched to our advantage...''
Goals from Justice Blay and Naby Keita's late strike for Asante Kotoko earned them a slim victory over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash played on Sunday.
Hearts of Oak began the match on the front foot but it was Asante Kotoko who drew first blood at the Accra Sports Stadium courtesy Justice Blay. The midfielder met Augustine Okrah's free-kick with a thumping header to give his side an early advantage.
Hearts of Oak up their game in the second department and found the equaliser in the 65th-minute mark courtesy Joseph Esso after Kotoko defense failed to deal with Raddy Ovouka’s corner.
The Porcupines were awarded a penalty a minute to full time when Christopher Nettey's shot came off Hearts of Oak Mohammed Alhassen's hand.
READ ALSO: I wasn't intimidated by Hearts of Oak players - Matthew Cudjoe
Naby Keita made no mistake from the spot as he dispatched the ball into the net to restore Kotoko's lead.
Kotoko moved to fourth on the 2019-20 championship standings after the win and they host Liberty Professionals in their next league game.
Hearts, on the other hand, will hope to bounce back when they play as guests to Dreams FC.