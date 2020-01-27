I wasn't intimidated by Hearts of Oak players - Matthew Cudjoe

16-year-old Asante Kotoko attacker, Matthew Cudjoe says he was boosted by the atmosphere of playing in his first Super Clash against Hearts of Oak.
Cudjoe, who joined the club this season, put up an impressive display in his short cameo in Accra as the Porcupines recorded a 2-1 win victory over their rivals on matchday 6 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League on Sunday.
Speaking to Saddick Adams after the game, the youngster said Sunday's game will live long in his memory and all he wanted was to aid his club to secure the maximum points against their bitterest rivals.
"This Hearts game is the most exciting game I've played in my career. My confidence level was so high to the extent I didn't fear anyone. I just wanted us to win".
As Matthew Cudjoe went around the Stadium to acknowledge the supporters for playing their role in the win, the Kotoko supporters showered money on him, following his impressive display against Hearts of Oak.
The fans showed their appreciation afterwards, mobbing him and handing him cash from across the meshed barrier at the stadium.
Goals from Justice Blay and Naby Keita either side of the half won the contest for Asante Kotoko despite a consolation from Joseph Esso.
Agent of the youngster, Samuel Anim Addo last week disclosed that attacker will be having a trial with European giants Bayern Munich in February.
"I can confirm that he will be having trials with Bayern Munich in February and will be spending a maximum of two weeks."