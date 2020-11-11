Hearts of Oak marks 109th anniversary today

Accra Hearts of Oak, the country's oldest club have turned 109 years today.
Hearts was formed on the 11th of November 1911.
Hearts of Oak is one of the most successful clubs in Africa with twenty league titles, ten FA cups, two president's cup and three trophies on the continent.
The club was formed in Ghana on 11th November 1911 by a group of young men led by Christopher Brandford Nettey (later Asafoatse Nettey), a war leader of the Ga State in the colonial times and his other colleagues, Sinon-Okraku brothers (Adolf, Alfred and Wilhelm), J.T .O Ankrah, J.A Aryee, Dodoo Annang, Darku Abbey, Mark Nettey, the Solomon duo (Amponsah and Kwashie), the Bruce-Tagoe brothers (W.W and T.F), Willie Ocran, TF Wilson, JDK Botwe, FD Amoo, Peter Malm and Quarshie Coker, Akom Duncan, all players of the team.
Hearts of Oak is the only club in Ghana that has won all the three continental competitions (CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup and the CAF Super Cup.
The Rainbow club was ranked 8th as the best club in the world by CNN in 2001.
The Accra giants have struggled for on-the-pitch success in recent times. The last time they won the Ghana Premier League was back in 2009.