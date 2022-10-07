Hearts of Oak midfielder Nurudeen Abdul Aziz undergoes successful surgery

Hearts of Oak midfielder Nurudeen Abdul Aziz has undergone successful surgery at the Netcare Linksfield clinic in South Africa.
The surgery corrected a thigh problem which has prevented the player from active football.
The doctors have confirmed that the player will spend some time at the recovery ward before he starts his rehabilitation exercises.
Nurudeen after the surgery said, “It is a joy to live to see this day. It all went well and I thank the team of Doctors for that wonderful work. This will bring me back to the field. Allah has been great to me”.
The midfielder was full of praise for the Executive Board Chairman stressing that “I thank the club but especially the Board Chairman for making sure that this has happened to save my career. But for him I wouldn’t have been here today. Now my return to the field is imminent. May Allah bless and grant him long life and prosperity. I will forever cherish this moment and remember him at all times. Surely I will be back stronger. I take this opportunity to wish my teammates good luck in their game against Real Bamako on Saturday”
This surgery is the third consecutive one that Dr. McCready and his team have performed on Hearts of Oak players with the previous ones being on Daniel Kodie and Lawali Mamane.