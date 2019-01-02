PHOTOS: Hearts of Oak playing-body resume training

Hearts of Oak have commenced training today after the playing body was disbanded for the Christmas festivity.
The Phobians' coach, who is also the Director of Football for the club, Kim Grant handed the playing-body two weeks in December to celebrate the festivity.
The players have now returned after celebrating the Christmas and New Year festivities with their families.
They returned to the Pobiman training ground to intensify preparations ahead of the resumption of football competition later this month.
