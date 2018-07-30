Photos: Hearts beat Liberty Professional 2-0 in second friendly game

Hearts of Oak beat Liberty Professionals 2-0 in their second friendly encounter at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park.
Hearts have been playing several friendly since the Ghana Premier League came to a halt.
Young forward Kojo Obeng has been unstoppable in recent weeks grabbing the opener for Phobians in the 54th minute, with a blast from the edge of the box.
Hearts have been relentless in their bid to rediscover their form, and their performance in the game second half gave an indication of the blueprint laid out for the club.
With ten minutes to end the game, another player on form, Joseph Esso added the second to secure victory for the Rainbow club.
The victory for Acra Hearts of Oak comes on the back of another impressive victory over Bechem United in midweek.